Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,755,857 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.24% of Chevron worth $480,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. The company has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

