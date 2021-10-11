Fmr LLC Purchases 306,752 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,752 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.45% of Lockheed Martin worth $476,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $353.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

