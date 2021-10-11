Fmr LLC Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 125.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Steel Dynamics worth $424,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $4,490,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.09 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

