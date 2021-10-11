Fmr LLC Raises Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.71% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $453,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $407.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.