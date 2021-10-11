Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,259 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 13.53% of FirstCash worth $418,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in FirstCash by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FirstCash by 817.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Several research firms have commented on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.