Fmr LLC Sells 2,315,129 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,138,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,315,129 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.81% of BorgWarner worth $443,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.