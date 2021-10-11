Fmr LLC Sells 2,325,268 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,711,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325,268 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.54% of Vistra worth $495,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 111.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 22.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 230.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

NYSE VST opened at $17.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

