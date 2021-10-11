Fmr LLC Sells 238,153 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 238,153 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.72% of EPAM Systems worth $498,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $586.72 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $648.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

