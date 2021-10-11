Fmr LLC Sells 781,216 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781,216 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.15% of Crown worth $434,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 63.8% during the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 481,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 187,700 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,882,000 after acquiring an additional 198,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $161,630,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $8,892,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 8,237.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 115,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $103.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

