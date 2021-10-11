Fmr LLC Sells 89,461 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,870,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89,461 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 13.27% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $461,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 127,081 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on BBBY. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

