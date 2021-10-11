Fmr LLC Sells 915,508 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 915,508 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.67% of Norfolk Southern worth $436,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.53.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $264.88 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

