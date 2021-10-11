FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $128,785.70 and approximately $214.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00201445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00094745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

