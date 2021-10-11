Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.73.

Several research firms have commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

FL stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

