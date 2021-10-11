Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,233 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises 1.6% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.31. 1,236,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,449,914. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

