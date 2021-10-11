Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1,029.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 185,371 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,449,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

