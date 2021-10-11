Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,544 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,410 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F opened at $15.12 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

