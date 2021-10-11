ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FORG opened at $33.06 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

