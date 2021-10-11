ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE FORG opened at $33.06 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

