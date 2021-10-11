ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $33.06 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

