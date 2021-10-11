ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FORG. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:FORG opened at $33.06 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

