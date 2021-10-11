ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Now Covered by Truist

Research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.