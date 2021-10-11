Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.00 and last traded at $102.25, with a volume of 6509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $91.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $587.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

