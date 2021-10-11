Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Fortinet worth $24,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $307.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

