Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Position Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,506 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.70% of Fox Factory worth $242,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $22,480,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $148.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.50 and its 200-day moving average is $150.07. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

