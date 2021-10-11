Fractal (FCL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $458,127.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $458,127.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00079449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,176.96 or 0.99822168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.62 or 0.06177884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.