Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Holdings Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.34% of Franklin Electric worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FELE opened at $83.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.