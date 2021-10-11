Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 26,373 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $592,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $439.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

