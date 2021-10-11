Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $824,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $617.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $666.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.02 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.