Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.44% of McDonald’s worth $751,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 869,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $200,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,396,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $322,616,000 after purchasing an additional 456,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $247.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.94.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

