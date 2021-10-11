Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,728,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,437 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.30% of Ecolab worth $767,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $215.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

