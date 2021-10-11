Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,255,916 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.71% of Western Digital worth $591,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,905,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $7,284,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Western Digital by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,223,000 after buying an additional 73,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.75. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

