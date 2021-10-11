Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,014 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Zimmer Biomet worth $561,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 213,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $8,101,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 527,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Shares of ZBH opened at $146.65 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.66. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

