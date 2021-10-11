Franklin Resources Inc. Has $451.12 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,754,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517,568 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $451,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $110.04 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $117.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

