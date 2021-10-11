Franklin Resources Inc. Has $482.77 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,763,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,137,511 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Verisk Analytics worth $482,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $207.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

