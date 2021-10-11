Franklin Resources Inc. Has $494.10 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,899 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.25% of Broadcom worth $494,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $492.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.80 and a 200 day moving average of $475.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The company has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

