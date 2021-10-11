Franklin Resources Inc. Has $578.96 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,413,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 218,630 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 8.30% of Voya Financial worth $578,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11,319.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after buying an additional 58,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VOYA stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

