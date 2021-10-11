Franklin Resources Inc. Has $593.99 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.70% of Crown Castle International worth $593,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.3% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 912,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,023,000 after acquiring an additional 113,930 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $16,447,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 72.5% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

CCI stock opened at $169.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.74.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

