Franklin Resources Inc. Has $621.23 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,237,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,603,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of International Business Machines worth $621,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $143.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.