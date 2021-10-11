Franklin Resources Inc. Has $709.31 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,094,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.57% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $709,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 2,536,498 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after buying an additional 2,222,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $38.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

