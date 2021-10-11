Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,331,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.61% of Lowe’s Companies worth $840,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $206.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

