Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,821 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Anthem worth $647,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $386.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

