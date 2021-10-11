Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,531 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.17% of Catalent worth $583,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,173 shares of company stock worth $30,195,756. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent stock opened at $130.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.