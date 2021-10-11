Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 465,676 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.60% of Amgen worth $833,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $87,044,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.42.

AMGN stock opened at $208.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.65 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.46 and its 200 day moving average is $237.44. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

