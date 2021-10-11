Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Altria Group worth $665,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,483,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 779,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

