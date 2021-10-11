Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Avalara worth $544,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 62.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,924 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 180.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 100.0% during the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $165.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.35. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,177.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,626 shares of company stock valued at $8,718,633. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

