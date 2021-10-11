Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,586,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.87% of Monster Beverage worth $419,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

