Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,612,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,735,089 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.77% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $595,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,614,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $73.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

