Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 160,767 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,003,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,767 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.25% of Bill.com worth $733,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In related news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,805 shares of company stock valued at $68,304,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $274.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.47 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

