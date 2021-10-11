Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,715,691 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,731,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715,691 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Yum China worth $511,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $59.30 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

