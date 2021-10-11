Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 19,168 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,321,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.31% of Dover worth $500,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Dover by 101.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $157.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

